Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alumina Stock Performance

Shares of Alumina stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

