Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACHHY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $14.10.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.