American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $165.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.