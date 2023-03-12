American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 223,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 390,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 40,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,464. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

