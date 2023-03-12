American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

American Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $22.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,056 shares of company stock valued at $248,530. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 180,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 18.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

