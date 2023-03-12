Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

