Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $213.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

ADI stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

