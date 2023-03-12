Analyzing Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Freight Technologies and Capgemini’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Capgemini $23.18 billion 1.39 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freight Technologies and Capgemini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capgemini 0 2 3 0 2.60

Freight Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 784.17%. Capgemini has a consensus price target of $211.50, indicating a potential upside of 468.40%. Given Freight Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Capgemini.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Capgemini on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

