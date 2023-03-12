Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.87 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,666.33 or 0.07792318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $48.87 million and approximately $186,157.68 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00438942 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.56 or 0.29669599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

