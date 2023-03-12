Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.