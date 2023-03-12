Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,450 ($17.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.63) to GBX 1,640 ($19.72) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($16.71) to GBX 1,350 ($16.23) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.39) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,202.06.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

