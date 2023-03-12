Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Tops $327,060.91

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $327,060.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00054238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.