Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $21.65 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92.
About Arch Capital Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGLO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.