Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 4.3 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

