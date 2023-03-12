Ares Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

