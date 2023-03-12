Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.91 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $51.95 million and $1.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00012495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006262 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004351 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,600,250 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

