Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.