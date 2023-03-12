ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

ARR stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARR. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Stories

