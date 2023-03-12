Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $250.51 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Arweave has a total market cap of $250.51 million and $20.27 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00035882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,905.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00550631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00157169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.