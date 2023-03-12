ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARYE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,398. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYE. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,711,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 532.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 632,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 532,668 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth about $3,808,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 248.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 270,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 192,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

