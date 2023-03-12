Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,460 ($53.63) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,783.57 ($69.55).

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,532 ($66.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,934.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,372.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,842.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,412.59%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

