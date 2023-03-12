Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $296.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.15) to GBX 6,300 ($75.76) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.08) to GBX 5,000 ($60.13) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,639.33.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

