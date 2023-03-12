ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $601.21 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

