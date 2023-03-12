ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.