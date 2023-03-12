Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) fell 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.33. 32,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Assure Stock Down 12.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.