ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 22,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. ASX has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. ASX’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

