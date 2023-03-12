Athenex (ATNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Athenex Stock Performance

Shares of ATNX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Athenex has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 310,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athenex by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

