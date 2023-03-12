Athersys (ATHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Athersys Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Athersys Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

