Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATLKY. HSBC downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.51.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $11.32 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

