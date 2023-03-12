AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. AtriCure comprises approximately 1.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of AtriCure worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 199,788 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 407,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 185,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in AtriCure by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

AtriCure Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.87 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

