Atrion Co. (ATRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 on March 31st

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.
Atrion Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ATRI opened at $605.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.28. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $534.99 and a fifty-two week high of $783.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrion (ATRI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.