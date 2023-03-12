Atrion Co. (ATRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.15 on March 31st

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of ATRI opened at $605.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.28. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $534.99 and a fifty-two week high of $783.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

