Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.91

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $23.98. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 4,959 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 24.51%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

Featured Stories

