Audius Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Audius has a market cap of $220.30 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

