Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Austal Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.
About Austal
