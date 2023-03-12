Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Austal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get Austal alerts:

About Austal

(Get Rating)

Read More

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.