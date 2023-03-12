Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth $261,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

