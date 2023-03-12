Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $123.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

