Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Axcella Health Trading Down 7.7 %

About Axcella Health

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 137,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

