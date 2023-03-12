Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, an increase of 222.8% from the February 13th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

