B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYT traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,902. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

