Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €99.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag stock opened at €69.80 ($74.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.02. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($59.84).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.