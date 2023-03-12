Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
LEG Immobilien Stock Performance
Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($104.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.79.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.
Featured Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.