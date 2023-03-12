Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($104.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.79.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

