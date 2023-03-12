BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAESF opened at $11.17 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

