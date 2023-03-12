Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $333.10

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 333.10 ($4.01) and traded as high as GBX 348.24 ($4.19). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.16), with a volume of 1,078,366 shares.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

