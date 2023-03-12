Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NYSE BANC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $891.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

