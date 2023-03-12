Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,318,900 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 2,253,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 during trading hours on Friday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.