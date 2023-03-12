Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $9.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.