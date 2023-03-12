Barclays Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $174.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $139.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

