BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.967 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$59.76 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09. The company has a market cap of C$54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.48.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2145512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.25.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BCE (TSE:BCE)

