BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.967 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

BCE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$59.76 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09. The company has a market cap of C$54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2145512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.25.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

