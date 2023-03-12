BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 9.7 %

BDO Unibank stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

