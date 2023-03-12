Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162.95 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $162.95 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.07 or 0.07189143 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

